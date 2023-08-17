PHILLIPS — The Phillips Common Council on Aug. 8 approved a request from Kristen Harper to begin fundraising efforts for ongoing improvements to children’s areas of Elk Lake Park.

Harper championed a $200,000 fundraising campaign that led to a splash pad and other improvements to the park in 2019. Her current effort is a $215,000 project to add more children’s play structures and landscaping along with making the park compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

  

