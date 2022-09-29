Volunteers pour concrete slabs for new dugouts at the Park Falls Little League fields on Sept. 20, made possible by fundraising of the Park Falls Athletic Complex Improvements Committee. The volunteers include Michael Mader, Ray Anderson, Mayor Michael Bablick, Matt Palecek, Mike Bablick, Brian Mader, Ron Hoefferle, Sean Kennedy and Shannon Greenwood.
Volunteers pour concrete slabs for new dugouts at the Park Falls Little League fields on Sept. 20, made possible by fundraising of the Park Falls Athletic Complex Improvements Committee. The volunteers include Michael Mader, Ray Anderson, Mayor Michael Bablick, Matt Palecek, Mike Bablick, Brian Mader, Ron Hoefferle, Sean Kennedy and Shannon Greenwood.
Volunteers pour concrete slabs for new dugouts at the Park Falls Little League fields on Sept. 20, made possible by fundraising of the Park Falls Athletic Complex Improvements Committee. The volunteers include Michael Mader, Ray Anderson, Mayor Michael Bablick, Matt Palecek, Mike Bablick, Brian Mader, Ron Hoefferle, Sean Kennedy and Shannon Greenwood.
Submitted photo
Volunteers pour concrete slabs for new dugouts at the Park Falls Little League fields on Sept. 20, made possible by fundraising of the Park Falls Athletic Complex Improvements Committee. The volunteers include Michael Mader, Ray Anderson, Mayor Michael Bablick, Matt Palecek, Mike Bablick, Brian Mader, Ron Hoefferle, Sean Kennedy and Shannon Greenwood.
Volunteers are assisting the Park Falls Athletic Complex Improvements Committee with replacing four dugouts and with improvements to bleacher seating at the city Little League fields. Volunteers including Michael Mader, Ray Anderson, Mayor Michael Bablick, Matt Palecek, Mike Bablick, Brian Mader, Ron Hoefferle, Sean Kennedy and Shannon Greenwood placed six new concrete slabs on Sept. 20.
The Park Falls Athletic Complex Improvements Committee fundraises and organizes these projects at the Athletic Complex, according to Shannon Greenwood, who is also the city executive assistant.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.