Volunteers are assisting the Park Falls Athletic Complex Improvements Committee with replacing four dugouts and with improvements to bleacher seating at the city Little League fields. Volunteers including Michael Mader, Ray Anderson, Mayor Michael Bablick, Matt Palecek, Mike Bablick, Brian Mader, Ron Hoefferle, Sean Kennedy and Shannon Greenwood placed six new concrete slabs on Sept. 20.

The Park Falls Athletic Complex Improvements Committee fundraises and organizes these projects at the Athletic Complex, according to Shannon Greenwood, who is also the city executive assistant.

