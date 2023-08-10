PHILLIPS — State funding may be available for a Lower Steve Creek Flowage Project should Price County choose to accept ownership of the failed dam in Kennan from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, according to discussion at the Price County Executive Committee meeting on Aug. 1.

Price County Board Chair Alan Barkstrom said State Rep. Chanz Green, R-74, has agreed to attend an Aug. 15 board meeting to discuss the intent of his legislation that would make up to $750,000 available for dam replacement and maintenance. The bill was vetoed due to a technicality by Gov. Tony Evers in the recently approved biennial budget, however, the governor expressed that the funds would become available should Price County and the DNR come to an ownership agreement, according to comments from County Administrator Nicholas Trimner.

  

