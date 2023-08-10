The remains of a culvert and dam at Steve Creek Wildlife Area south of Kennan on Aug. 8, 2023. The dam failed in spring 2022 and Price County will decide whether or not to assume ownership from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and build another dam.
The remains of a culvert and dam at Steve Creek Wildlife Area south of Kennan on Aug. 8, 2023. The dam failed in spring 2022 and Price County will decide whether or not to assume ownership from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and build another dam.
The remains of a culvert and dam at Steve Creek Wildlife Area south of Kennan on Aug. 8, 2023. The dam failed in spring 2022 and Price County will decide whether or not to assume ownership from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and build another dam.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
The sign marking the entrance to the Steve Creek Wildlife Area south of Kennan on Aug. 8, 2023.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
The remains of a culvert and dam at Steve Creek Wildlife Area south of Kennan on Aug. 8, 2023. The dam failed in spring 2022 and Price County will decide whether or not to assume ownership from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and build another dam.
PHILLIPS — State funding may be available for a Lower Steve Creek Flowage Project should Price County choose to accept ownership of the failed dam in Kennan from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, according to discussion at the Price County Executive Committee meeting on Aug. 1.
Price County Board Chair Alan Barkstrom said State Rep. Chanz Green, R-74, has agreed to attend an Aug. 15 board meeting to discuss the intent of his legislation that would make up to $750,000 available for dam replacement and maintenance. The bill was vetoed due to a technicality by Gov. Tony Evers in the recently approved biennial budget, however, the governor expressed that the funds would become available should Price County and the DNR come to an ownership agreement, according to comments from County Administrator Nicholas Trimner.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.