The rain came and went but the crowd stayed and cheered on the game between the visiting Rib Lake/Prentice Hawks and the Marathon Red Ravens at Marathon High School on Aug. 19, 2022. Marathon overpowered the Hawks by a final score of 38-8.
Rib Lake/Prentice Hawks quarterback Michael Borchardt (5) pays the price with a hard hit from Marathon Red Ravens linebacker Hector Pintor just seconds after throwing a touchdown pass to Donovan Sutherland during second quarter action at Marathon High School on Aug. 19, 2022. Marathon overpowered the Hawks by a final score of 38-8.
Rib Lake/Prentice Hawks Donovan Sutherland (81) looks over his shoulder to grab a perfectly thrown pass from quarterback Michael Borchardt for a touchdown against the Marathon Red Ravens during second quarter action at Marathon High School on Aug. 19, 2022. Marathon overpowered the Hawks by a final score of 38-8.
Rib Lake/Prentice Hawks Donovan Sutherland (81) hangs on to the ball and keeps his feet in bounds after grabbing a touchdown pass from quarterback Michael Borchardt against the Marathon Red Ravens during second quarter action at Marathon High School on Aug. 19, 2022. Marathon overpowered the Hawks by a final score of 38-8.
Rib Lake/Prentice Hawks running back Dominik Classen is in the tight grasp of Marathon Red Ravens defensive back Matt Annis (7) but manages to reach the ball over the goal line for a 2 point conversion to follow a touchdown by Donovan Sutherland (81) during second quarter action against the at Marathon High School on Aug. 19, 2022. Marathon overpowered the Hawks by a final score of 38-8.
The Rib Lake/Prentice Hawks had trouble containing Marathon Red Ravens running back Matt Annis (7), who is running for his first of several touchdowns on the evening during first quarter action at Marathon High School on Aug. 19, 2022. Marathon overpowered the Hawks by a final score of 38-8.
The Rib Lake/Prentice Hawks had trouble containing Marathon Red Ravens running back Matt Annis (7), who ran for several touchdowns on the evening at Marathon High School on Aug. 19, 2022. Marathon overpowered the Hawks by a final score of 38-8.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Tom LaVenture / PCR
