PHILLIPS — Having to fundraise for equipment amidst tight budgets, members of the Phillips Fire Department were present May 19 to show appreciation for a donation of life-saving equipment courtesy of the Free and Accepted Masons Phillips Lodge 225.

A one-time use Fire Suppression Tool made by Fire Suppression Solutions, LTD of Mequon, Wisconsin, allows first responders to deploy an electronically ignited aerosol mist that reduces heat and flame within a structure of up to 5,300 cubic feet, allowing personnel to retrieve people or to conduct timely suppression efforts.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments