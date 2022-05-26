Phillips Fire Chief David Lontcoski receives a Fire Suppression Tool apparatus from Worshipful Master Frank Dennee of the Free and Accepted Masons Phillips Lodge 225 on May 19 at the fire station. Present for the photo, from left, are firefighters Joe Thomas, Nimrod Alexander, Lt. Frank Schoenborn, Austin Mindock, firefighter-paramedic John Kaliska, Capt. Mike Przybylski, firefighter Tony Vlach, Assistant Fire Chief Travis Abraham, Freemason Chaplain Tony Budaj, firefighter Joe Perkins; Fire Chief David Lontcoski, firefighter Nathan Nicholls, Phillips Mayor Charles Peterson, Freemasons Worshipful Master Frank Dennee, Freemason Andy Gruber, Fire Safety Officer Teresa Przybylski, Freemason J.D. Stephen Woolridge, and Raemie Runnheim, firefighter in training. Not pictured are EMT Bonnie Dennee and firefighter Parker Reinke.
Phillips Fire Chief David Lontcoski receives a Fire Suppression Tool apparatus from Worshipful Master Frank Dennee of the Free and Accepted Masons Phillips Lodge 225 on May 19 at the fire station. Present for the photo, from left, are firefighters Joe Thomas, Nimrod Alexander, Lt. Frank Schoenborn, Austin Mindock, firefighter-paramedic John Kaliska, Capt. Mike Przybylski, firefighter Tony Vlach, Assistant Fire Chief Travis Abraham, Freemason Chaplain Tony Budaj, firefighter Joe Perkins; Fire Chief David Lontcoski, firefighter Nathan Nicholls, Phillips Mayor Charles Peterson, Freemasons Worshipful Master Frank Dennee, Freemason Andy Gruber, Fire Safety Officer Teresa Przybylski, Freemason J.D. Stephen Woolridge, and Raemie Runnheim, firefighter in training. Not pictured are EMT Bonnie Dennee and firefighter Parker Reinke.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
A member of the Free and Accepted Masons Phillips Lodge 225, holds the Fire Suppression Tool made by Fire Suppression Solutions, LTD, that was purchased and donated to the Phillips Fire Department on May 19.
PHILLIPS — Having to fundraise for equipment amidst tight budgets, members of the Phillips Fire Department were present May 19 to show appreciation for a donation of life-saving equipment courtesy of the Free and Accepted Masons Phillips Lodge 225.
A one-time use Fire Suppression Tool made by Fire Suppression Solutions, LTD of Mequon, Wisconsin, allows first responders to deploy an electronically ignited aerosol mist that reduces heat and flame within a structure of up to 5,300 cubic feet, allowing personnel to retrieve people or to conduct timely suppression efforts.
