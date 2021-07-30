Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR PRICE, BURNETT, WASHBURN, SAWYER, IRON, ASHLAND, BAYFIELD, and DOUGLAS COUNTIES... The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air Quality Advisory for Particle Pollution which will remain in effect until 8:00 PM CDT Friday, July 30. This advisory affects people in Grant, Lafayette, Iowa, Crawford, Richland, Vernon, La Crosse, Monroe, Jackson, Trempealeau, Buffalo, Pepin, Eau Claire, Clark, Pierce, St Croix, Dunn, Chippewa, Taylor, Price, Rusk, Barron, Polk, Burnett, Washburn, Sawyer, Iron, Ashland, Bayfield, and Douglas counties. Smoke from wildfire activity in Canada will continue to linger over the western part of the state into this afternoon. Moving into the evening and overnight hours, westerly winds will begin to transport this smoke and smoke currently located over Minnesota to the east. An additional, STATEWIDE Air Quality Advisory is currently expected to be issued later this evening. Elevated fine particulate matter (PM2.5) concentrations are anticipated to result in air quality index (AQI) values in the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. Sensitive groups include children, elderly people, individuals with respiratory and cardiac problems, and anyone engaged in strenuous outdoor activities for a prolonged period of time. For more information on current air quality, please see: https://airquality.wi.gov