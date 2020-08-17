MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin health officials on Sunday reported 685 newly confirmed cases of the coronavirus and one additional death.
The new cases raise Wisconsin total infections since the pandemic hit to 65,741. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said the state's death toll now stands at 1,039.
Health officials report 8,702 cases remain active while 85% percent of patients in Wisconsin have recovered from the coronavirus.
The department said 11.2% of all test results reported on Sunday were positive for COVID-19. Wisconsin Public Radio reports Sunday's daily positivity rate is the highest that figure has been since May 11, when it was 12.7%.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.