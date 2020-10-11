MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin health officials reported another 18 COVID-19 deaths and more than 2,700 newly confirmed case on Saturday, as the state's surge in coronavirus cases continues.
The new deaths reported Saturday bring the statewide total to 1,458 — representing 1% of cases in the state. Wisconsin added 2,742 new cases, bringing that statewide total to 147,560.
The seven-day average percentage of positive cases is 17.6%, an increase from Friday's percentage of 17.4%.
Wisconsin also reported 120 new hospitalizations for COVID-19.
A total of 28,201 people in Wisconsin currently have an active case of the coronavirus, according to health department data.
