Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM CONTINUES... .A STRONG WINTER STORM CONTINUES OVER THE UPPER MIDWEST. A STRONG AREA OF LOW PRESSURE OVER EASTERN COLORADO THIS MORNING WILL LIFT NORTHEASTWARD THROUGH NORTHERN ILLINOIS AND SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN TO NORTHERN LOWER MICHIGAN BY EARLY FRIDAY MORNING. THE FORECAST GENERALLY REMAINS ON TRACK, WITH THE POTENTIAL FOR A SWATH OF ACCUMULATIONS BETWEEN 4 TO 7 INCHES FROM THE BRAINERD LAKES REGION TOWARDS THE TWIN PORTS. SOME UNCERTAINTY REMAINS ON THE SOUTHERN EDGE OF THE FORECAST SNOWFALL SWATH AS THERE WILL BE A TRANSITION TO A WINTRY MIX OR ALL RAIN THE FURTHER SOUTHEAST YOU GO, SO THERE IS THE POTENTIAL FOR A SHIFT IN THE LOCATION OF THE HEAVIER SNOWFALL. SOME SLEET OR FREEZING RAIN MAY MIX IN WITH THE SNOW AT TIMES AT THIS TRANSITION ZONE OVER PORTIONS OF NORTHWEST WISCONSIN. ADDITIONALLY, THERE MAY BE RELATIVELY LITTLE SNOW ACCUMULATIONS ALONG THE SHORELINE OF LAKE SUPERIOR AS THE LAKE IS STILL RELATIVELY WARM, SO THERE MAY BE A TIGHT GRADIENT IN SNOWFALL AMOUNTS ALONG THE NORTH SHORE TO THE HIGHER ELEVATIONS. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO 3 INCHES AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF AROUND ONE TENTH OF AN INCH. * WHERE...SAWYER AND PRICE COUNTIES. * WHEN...UNTIL 7 AM CDT FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING OR EVENING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. ROAD CONDITIONS CAN ALSO BE FOUND AT 511MN.ORG FOR MINNESOTA OR 511WI.GOV FOR WISCONSIN. &&