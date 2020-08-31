A grand opening for the restored 1905 Winter Depot will be held from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, in Winter.
The Friends of Tuscobia Trail (FOTT) have been pursuing the restoration of the historic Winter railroad depot since 2008. The goal was to turn the facility into a trailhead resource for the Tuscobia Trail, a welcoming center for the Winter Chamber of Commerce, a site for historical displays and the FOTT headquarters.
In 2009 the project received a $302,000 transportation enhancement grant, federal dollars managed by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. It also received other grant funds from the Department of Natural Resources and support from the county and donations to the friends organization.
Renovation began in 2020 and was recently completed.
Schedule
The grand opening will offer several activities:
10 a.m.- 1 p.m.: Silent auctions, main raffle and depot tour.
1 -2 p.m.: Presentation by licensed forester Geary Searfoss on “Sustainable Forest and Why It Matters.”
2-3 p.m.: Presentation by musky guide Mike Cookas on “Fishing the Mighty Musky: Tips, Musky Biology, Stocking and Habitat.”
3-4 p.m.: Silent auctions, main raffle and depot tour.
4-5 p.m.: Presentation by retired DNR elk biologist Laine Stowell on “Elk Reintroduction in Wisconsin and the Flambeau River State Forest: The Biology, the Planting, The Beauty.”
5-6 p.m.: Silent auctions, main raffle and depot tour.
6:30-8 p.m.: Presentation by author Arlyn Colby, the “authentic railroad guy and teacher,” on “The Park Falls Line,” along with questions and answers.
