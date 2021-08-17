Winola E. Kolanowski, 73, of Phillips, was laid to eternal rest on July 27, 2021. Winnie was born in Rhinelander, WI, to Clifford and Eva (Winchell) Stout on November 12, 1947. She was raised by her mother and stepfather, Norman Bourbeau, who treated her as his own since birth. Winnie met the love of her life and married Kenneth Kolanowski on December 3, 1965. Together, they raised 3 boys and were happily married for 45 years.
Winnie enjoyed the outdoors, fishing and was actively playing on a pool league in Phillips, WI, the town that she retired to and loved. She loved spending time with her family and friends that she treated like family.
She is survived by her 3 sons, Kenneth, Gary (Sheryl), and James; grandchildren, Matthew, Joseph, Sean, Russell, and Noah; great-grandchildren, Dominic, Damian, and Ember; and one sister, Marion Jones. Winnie is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Winnie is preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth; parents; siblings, Gloria, Leslie, Dick, and Helmer.
Celebration will be held at a later date. Heindl-Nimsgern Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.