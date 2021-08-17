William “Dean” Krueger, 65, of Phillips, died on August 10, 2021, at his home, with his wife by his side, after a short and courageous fight with multiple myeloma. Dean was born to William L. and Mary (Watts) Krueger in Illinois on July 8, 1956.
Dean joined the United States Navy after High School and worked as a Machinist Mate on the USS Forrestal. After his service, he met Sandra Vanderwyst. They were married on December 31, 2015, and they raised two boys together, Andrew and DJ. He loved wood-working, shooting guns, hunting, fishing, and traveling out West.
Dean is survived by his wife, Sandy; sons, Andrew and DJ; brother, Keith; sisters-in-law, Cindy (Craig) Dering and Mary Beth; brothers-in-law, Terry Vanderwyst and Larry (René Guy) Vanderwyst; good friends, Jean Woolf, Skip Vich, and Katelyn Hadler, and a really special nephew, Josh Dering.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
A visitation will be held at 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at Heindl-Nimsgern Funeral Home, 304 N. Avon Ave, Phillips, WI 54555, with Military Honors at the Funeral Home. A gathering of celebration at the Railroad Avenue Recreational Center, 1109 Railroad Ave, Prentice, WI 54556, from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family and sent to Heindl-Nimsgern Funeral Home at P.O. Box 27, Phillips, WI 54555.
