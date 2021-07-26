Age 86, of Park Falls, died on Sunday July 18, 2021 at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield surrounded by his loving family and wife, Carol of 54 years. He was born on April 13, 1935 in Lorraine, Ohio, the son of William and Georgianna (Schweikl) Merten, and step-son of August Koenig. William was a graduate of the Lincoln High School and worked as a logger in Northern, MN before serving his country in the United States Army. On April 15, 1967 he married Carol Yunk. William worked for the Flambeau Paper Mill for 33 years. He was a member of the American Legion, a treasurer and longtime member of the Eisenstein Sportsman’s Club, and was a pitcher for the Eisenstein baseball team. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and watching the Badgers, Packers, and Brewers. He especially enjoyed spending time with his entire family at the Rocky Carry Camp on the South Fork of the Flambeau River.
He is survived by: his wife Carol of Park Falls, (4)children: Lonny (Mike) Hilgart of Park Falls, William Merten Jr. of Park Falls, Becky (Jeff) Mader of Fifield, and Robert (Lavon) Merten of Appleton, (12)grandchildren: Sara & Sam; Chelsea & Chase; Megan & Emily; Robert, Noah, Ella, Helene, Josh, & Scott, (1)great-grandson Ryan, his mother-in-law Laura Yunk of Park Falls, (2)brothers: Donald (Betty) Merten of Slinger and James Koenig of Park Falls, and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his step-father, his infant grandson Nicholas, and his longtime hunting partner and best friend, Pete Yunk.
A memorial service will be held at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Park Falls on Friday July 23, 2021 at 11:00am. Deacon Chet Ball will officiate.
Interment will follow at Nola Cemetery in Park Falls.
A visitation will be held at the church on Friday from 10:00am until the hour of the service.
Birch Street Funeral Service is assisting the family.
