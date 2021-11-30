Wayne Sawallish, 82, of Phillips, WI, passed away on Thursday, November 25, 2021, at Flambeau Hospital in Park Falls, Wisconsin. Wayne was born to Russell and Dorothy (Krueger) Sawallish on November 25, 1939, in Oshkosh, WI.
He attended the University of Oshkosh where he met his wife, Lori Zeamer. Wayne spent 6 years in the Army Reserves, including one year of active service in 1961 during the Berlin Crisis. Wayne and Lori married on July 17, 1965, in Brillion. During their early life together, they lived in southern Wisconsin and met many lifelong friends from the Green Giant Company. In 1976, Lori and Wayne moved to Phillips, WI where they operated a sports shop for 6 years before Wayne became the Administrator of Phillips Pleasant View Nursing Home. After retirement, they traveled to all parts of the country and beyond including the Bahamas, Hawaii, and Alaska. Lori and Wayne made numerous trips to Pennsylvania and Madison, WI to spend time with their grandchildren as they grew from babies to young adults. They made it a priority to never miss a big milestone in the lives of their grandchildren. Wayne was an incredibly wonderful grandfather who enjoyed sharing his love of the outdoors with those he loved.
Wayne is survived by his mother, Dorothy Sawallish, his children; Stacie Sawallish-Adkins and Trevor; grandchildren, Amanda, Brianna, Ian, Jonah, and Carissa; his two brothers, Larry and Doug, and his faithful companion, Molly.
He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Lori of 55 years.
Wayne will always be remembered for his compassion, his kindness, his willingness to lend a helping hand, his joy for the outdoors, his dedication to the church, his love of family and friends, and his quickness to laugh.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 103 Trinity Drive, Phillips, WI 54555. Visitation will be from 10 a.m until the start of the service. Heindl-Nimsgern Funeral Home is assisting the family.
