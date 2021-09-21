Walter "Bud" Kalander, 78, of Prentice, WI, passed away peacefully at Howard Young Medical Center, Woodruff, WI, surrounded by his family. Bud was born to Gust Sr. and Margaret (Tesch) Kalander, in Prentice, WI, on April 7, 1943.
Bud graduated from Prentice High School and worked in construction, at Omark-Blount, and short distance truck driving. He married Edith Freeman Worden on June 12, 1967, in Phillips, WI. He enjoyed spending time out in the woods, hunting, and fishing. Bud was a social butterfly and everybody knew him.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Edith; sons, Ryan (Donna) and their family, and Jay and his family; daughter, Carol Pavlik and her family; one brother; and four sisters; many other loved family members and friends.
Bud is preceded in death by his grandson, Neil Worden; two brothers; two sisters; and parents.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Private family inurnment will take place in Prentice Cemetery, Prentice, WI. Heindl-Nimsgern Funeral Home is assisting the family.
