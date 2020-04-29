Local voters cast ballots in the spring election only a couple of weeks ago, but another election is already quickly approaching, and local clerks are urging everyone to vote absentee if they can.
The May 12 special election is being held to elect a replacement to fill the U.S. House of Representatives 7th District seat formerly held by Sean Duffy. Voters will choose between Democratic candidate Tricia Zunker of Wausau and Republican candidate Tom Tiffany of Minocqua.
Gov. Tony Evers has extended the statewide Safer at Home order until May 26, but as of Monday, the election was still scheduled as normal.
To request an absentee ballot through the mail, voters must first be registered. Voters can registerer with an online form at https://bit.ly/2XQsTEh.
Once registered, voters can request an absentee ballot with the online form at https://bit.ly/2yujbgt. Once completed, the form should be submitted to the municipal clerk’s office where the voter lives and must include valid photo identification. See sidebar for acceptable forms of identification. The completed application and ID can be mailed or emailed to the clerk’s office and must be received by May 7.
Voters can also use the state voter system at https://myvote.wi.gov/en-us/ to register and request an absentee ballot, however, county clerk Jean Gottwald said sometimes voters fail to attach an appropriate form of photo ID, rendering the application process incomplete.
“If they don’t send something acceptable, the clerk cannot process their request,” Gottwald said. “If they don’t attach anything, the clerk doesn’t even get the email,” requesting the absentee ballot because the application process isn’t complete. Once the clerk does receive an acceptable ID, a registered voter does not have to provide identification again, unless there is a name or address change.
Gottwald recommended voters contact their municipal clerks directly to ensure the process is complete. A complete list of municipal clerks and their contactin information is listed on the county website at https://bit.ly/2Vlk3Nc.
In the April 7 Spring Election, turnout across Price County was strong, with 41% of eligible voters casting ballots. Of those, over 2,700, or 32% of all registered voters cast absentee ballots either by mail or in person, according to unofficial results posted by the county clerk’s office.
In a typical spring election, Gottwald said local clerks process about 300. Before April 7, the highest number of local absentee ballots was 885 for the November 2016 presidential election.
Park Falls offering in-person absentee ballots
Although the Park Falls City Hall is closed, voters are being offered set dates and times when they may vote absentee in person. Voters can also request an absentee ballot by submitting a request by mail or dropping a request in the drop box on the south side of the building. The following dates will be open hours for Park Falls residents to vote. People are asked to enter the west side doors by the council room.
- May 4: 10-11 a.m. and again from 3-4 p.m.
- May 8: 11 a.m. to noon and again from 1-2 p.m.
- May 8: Voters may make an appointment until 5 p.m. this day.
Types of acceptable photo ID for voting
There are several types of acceptable photo ID for voting purposes in Wisconsin. These types of ID must either be unexpired or expired after November 6, 2018 to be used for voting purposes:
- • A Wisconsin DOT-issued driver license, even if driving privileges are revoked or
- suspended
- • A Wisconsin DOT-issued identification card
- • Military ID card issued by a U.S. uniformed service
- • A U.S. passport book or card
- • A student ID card issued by a Wisconsin accredited university or college that contains date of issuance, signature of student, and an expiration date no later than two years after date of issuance. Also, the university or college ID must be accompanied by a separate document that proves current enrollment. (ID card may be used even if expired before the most recent general election.)
These types of ID must be unexpired to be used for voting purposes:
- • Certificate of Naturalization (issued within the last two years)
- • Wisconsin driver license or state ID card receipt from the DMV
- • A veteran’s photo identification card issued by the Veterans Health Administration or Department of Veteran’s Affairs (must be unexpired or have no expiration date)
- • A temporary identification card receipt issued by Wisconsin DOT through the Identification Petition Process (IDPP) (valid for 180 days). This ID can be expired and does not need an expiration date to be considered valid:
- • Tribal ID (from one of the 12 federally-recognized tribes in Wisconsin)
Free state ID for voting purposes
If you, or someone you know, does not have a photo ID that can be used for voting purposes, they can go to the DMV and get one for free. The State of Wisconsin is issuing these cards at no cost to the voter, but you will need to bring some documents (such as a certified copy of your birth certificate, social security card, etc.) with you to complete the process. For a full list of Voter Photo ID: What You Need to Know necessary documents and information about the process, visit the DMV website: http://www.dot.wisconsin.gov/drivers/drivers/apply/idcard.htm.
