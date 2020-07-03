A virtual version of the StrongBodies class, which offers strength training for older adults in Price County, is being offered online via Zoom at 9 a.m. on Tuesdays. The training offered is designed to improve strength, balance, and flexibility, while allowing participants to connect socially while face-to-face classes are canceled.
There is no cost to participate, and people can register online at https://forms.gle/QkbKJPTXojEhoKw6A. After registering, participants will be provided connection information for the class. Past, current or new participants are encouraged to attend. This class would not be possible without trained StrongBodies volunteers. Extension Office staff would like to thank Jane Hansen for her leadership on this project.
For more information call (715)-339-2555 or email elizabeth.huber@wisc.edu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.