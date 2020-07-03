A virtual version of the StrongBodies class, which offers strength training for older adults in Price County, is being offered online via Zoom at 9 a.m. on Tuesdays. The training offered is designed to improve strength, balance, and flexibility, while allowing participants to connect socially while face-to-face classes are canceled.

There is no cost to participate, and people can register online at https://forms.gle/QkbKJPTXojEhoKw6A. After registering, participants will be provided connection information for the class. Past, current or new participants are encouraged to attend. This class would not be possible without trained StrongBodies volunteers. Extension Office staff would like to thank Jane Hansen for her leadership on this project.

For more information call (715)-339-2555 or email elizabeth.huber@wisc.edu.

