Age 98, formerly of Park Falls, WI, died Tuesday November 16, 2021 at her home in Cashton, WI, after a short illness. She was born at home on February 10,1923 to John and Margaret (Fischer) Butalla.
She was raised on the family farm outside of Marathon City, WI and graduated from Marathon High School. After graduation she received her Beautician License and worked in Wausau, WI. During World War II she lived in Tacoma and Seattle WA working various jobs including one at Boeing Aircraft as a "Rosie the Riveter.” Her father’s illness, forced her return to Marathon to work the family farm until the return of her military brothers.
After the War she worked as beautician and on June 21,1947 she was united in marriage to Clarence Novitzke of Edgar, WI Clarence’s bachelors degree in biology and chemistry lead to becoming a licensed funeral director. During 1958 -1981 they joined professionally as business partners owning and operating the Novitzke Funeral Home in Park Falls Wi. For many years they also served the northwoods area with ambulance service. In 1981 they sold the funeral home to their son John and eventually retired to McAllen, Tx.
After the death of her husband she continued living in Texas and eventually built a year round home in Cashton WI.
Besides traveling and spending time with her family she enjoyed bowling, golfing and gardening She was still an active golfer at age 93. She was a member of St. Anthony Church, active in the Altar Society, held various offices with the American Legion Auxiliary and volunteered at Park Falls Hospital and local nursing homes as a Gray Lady.
She is survived by her(3) children: Carla (Michael) Mountain of Waupun, WI, Linda (Gary) Hanson of Cashton, WI, and John (Michelle Rauschenbach) Novitzke of Park Falls, WI, (4)Grandchildren: James (Sandy) Mountain of Manitowoc WI, Jennifer (Matt Mitchell) Mountain, of Appleton, WI, Heather Hanson of De Forest, WI, and Holly Hanson of West Salem, WI, (4)Great Grandchildren: Katrina Herrem of De Forest, WI, Connor Kaiser of West Salem, WI, Madison Kaiser of West Salem, WI, Olivia Mitchell of Appleton, WI, her brother Harold (Ruth) Butalla of Marathon, WI, her sister Arlean (Ervin) Jagodzinski of Wausau, WI, (2)Step Grandchildren: Courtney (Arnie Litersky) Rauschenbach of Ashland WI and Henry Rauschenbach of Park Falls WI, (5)Step Great Grandchildren: Arnie and Rosie Litersky &
Hailey, Hank, and Layla Rauschenbach, and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence, her parents, 7 brothers and 3 sisters.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday November 23, 2021 at Birch Street Funeral Service-formerly Novitzke Funeral Home in Park Falls, WI from 4:00pm until 8:00pm with a Rosery offered at 7:00pm.
On Wednesday, November 24 a visitation will be held at the funeral home from 9:00am until 9:30am No visitation at the church
The Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00am on Wednesday at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Park Falls. WI Fr. Shaji Pazhukkathara will officiate. Deacon Robert Schienebeck and Deacon Dennis Bablick, will co-officiate.
Burial will follow at Nola Cemetery in Park Falls, WI.
Birch Street Funeral Service (Formerly Novitzke Funeral Home) is assisting the family.
