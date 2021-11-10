Veterans Day is Thursday, Nov. 11, and there will be many events this week to honor our local military.
The Chequamegon School District will hold its Veteran’s Day Program at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, at the Chequamegon High School gym. The public is welcome, and masks are required.
The Phillips VFW will hold a parade for veterans on Thursday along Flambeau Avenue past the schools. Any veteran who wants to participate can meet at Reindel Avenue at 9 a.m., and three or four will ride in each vehicle. All Phillips School District students and faculty are invited to wave flags and signs while watching the parade, and say hello to veterans afterward. This will be the second time this event has been put on, as the school opted for this route last year, during the COVID-19 pandemic, for a Veterans Day ceremony.
The Phillips VFW will also hold a dinner for its members at noon Sunday, Nov. 14.
The Prentice School District will have its annual Veterans Day Program, put on by the Prentice High School Student Council, at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, in the high school’s west gymnasium. All veterans, active duty service members and the public are invited. Veterans attending the program are invited to stay for lunch afterward; call (715) 428-2811 ext. 1026 to RSVP.
The Butternut Veterans Day Community Dinner & Third Annual Silent Auction will be held Saturday, Nov. 13, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the American Legion Post & Unit 272 Legion Hall. There will be an all-you-can-eat meal. Carryouts are available.
A Veterans Day Steak Dinner will also be held Thursday, Nov. 11, beginning at 4:30 p.m. until all food is gone at the Park Falls American Legion Hall. Takeouts are available; call (715) 762-3032.
Wednesday, Nov. 10, a Veterans Appreciation Soup Dinner will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at St. Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church. The meal is free to all veterans, and free-will offering for other community members. Proceeds benefit the St. Therese Faith Formation Program. COVID precautions will be in place.
