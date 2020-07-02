Jeff McMullen
Photographer: Scott T. De Broux

The Park Falls Public Library will welcome family entertainer Jeff McMullen to the virtual summer reading program stage at 6 p.m. on July 14.

McMullen is a multifaceted vaudevillian with an emphasis on physical comedy who entertains audiences young and old alike with his antics. Whether in or out of makeup, his audiences young and old alike are amused and amazed by his talent and his warm family friendly demeanor.

McMullen combines a Master’s Degree in Speech and Theater with over 30 years of circus skills, magic and verbal comedy, creating hilariously funny age-appropriate shows.

This production was made possible through grant funding from the AnnMarie Foundation and can be viewed on the Park Falls Public Library Youth Services Facebook page.

