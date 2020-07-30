MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The University of Wisconsin-Madison won't require freshmen applying for entrance this fall to submit ACT or SAT scores amid the coronavirus outbreak, the school announced Wednesday.
UW-Madison officials said they had won a waiver allowing the change from UW System officials. The school plans to go before the Board of Regents next month to seek a longer-term waiver.
The College Board, which administers the SAT, said in June that millions of students were unable to take the test this spring due to the pandemic.
UW-Madison officials say they've always taken a holistic approach to admissions in any case. Applicants who were able to take the tests can submit their scores if they choose.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.