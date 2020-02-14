An Eisenstein house fire that resulted in the death of two occupants is under investigation by the Price County Sheriff's Office.
At 10 a.m. on Feb. 14, the Sheriff's Office received a 9-1-1 call reporting two people were deceased inside a residence in the Town of Eisenstein.
Responding to the scene were the Price County Sheriff’s Office, the Fifield Fire Department and First Responders, the Park Falls Ambulance Service, the Price County Coroner’s Office and the State Fire Marshall’s Office.
The initial investigation revealed there had been a fire in the residence which had extinguished itself prior to the arrival of emergency services.
The fire remains under investigation by the Price County Sheriff’s Office, State Fire Marshall’s Office and Price County Coroner’s Office. The names of the deceased are being withheld pending notification of the family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.