PARK FALLS — Build an appetite for Thanksgiving dinner with the annual Park Falls Turkey Trot.
The 11th annual 5K run or walk will start at 9 a.m. Thursday, at the Park Falls City Hall, 400 4th Ave. S. The event will be held “rain, snow or shine” on a marked course.
“There are already 35 to 40 people registered,” said Tammy Hastings, board president of the event sponsor Park Falls Area Chamber of Commerce.
The turkey trot is for the health and fitness crowd, but it’s also meant for joggers, and the slower walkers, she said. The event also attracts people who dress as turkeys or other seasonal costume.
“Some people join in for the fun with no intention of winning,” Hastings said. “We start early enough for the run to be over to be home before the turkey is done.”
The first 50 participants to will receive a T-shirt. The evening will not be times but turkeys will be given to the first male and female participants to complete the course.
There is a fee to participate. Pre-register through Nov. 23 at the Park Falls Area Chamber of Commerce office or online at parkfalls.com. Register at the event starting at 8 a.m.
For more information, call 715-762-2703.
