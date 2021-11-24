It’s time once again to “deck those halls” at the Park Falls Library.
Children of the area are invited to make an ornament for the library’s huge lobby tree and bring it in on Saturday, Dec. 4, to adorn a bough. The tree-trimming event will take place from 10:15 a.m. to noon and will include a visit from “old St. Nick” from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., and a short Christmas-themed storytime at 11:15 a.m.
Cookies will be served and families will have the opportunity to register to win one of five gingerbread house kits donated by Super One of Park Falls.
Bring those ornaments and don’t forget cameras and phones to get a holiday photo.
Due to mixed ages of participants, the wearing of masks is strongly recommended and respectfully requested at this family-friendly, free event.
