Following the resignation of former Town of Knox chairman Nathan Podeweltz on Dec. 20, the town board is seeking an interested citizen to appoint as chairperson. In order to be considered for the role, candidates must be an elector of the Town of Knox.
The town board, which is currently comprised of supervisors Terry Hoffman and Hank Wendt, can choose to either appoint someone to fill the remainder of Podeweltz’s term — which would have run through April 2021 — or until a special election can be held in November.
The town chair is responsible for running meetings, approving agendas, ensure that statutes are followed, signing documents and checks, amidst other responsibilities.
Anyone interested in taking on the role of town chair can contact the Town of Knox by email at townofknox@aol.com or by calling either of the town supervisors (Terry Hoffman 715-564-2286, Hank Wendt 715-564-3352).
The town board hopes to appoint a new chairperson at their next regular meeting, which will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 17.
