Timothy B. “Tim” Tapplin, 51, of Eldorado, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, August 26, 2021. He was born on May 25, 1970, to Mike Tapplin and Beverly Hoefferle.
Tim was a 1988 graduate of Park Falls High School. On August 10, 1991, he married his high school sweetheart, Deanna Rolnik. Tim worked for many years as a machinist. He enjoyed riding his Harley, spending time with his family and beloved dogs, Gem and Griff.
Tim will be missed by his loving wife, Deanna; his daughter, Summer and son, Thomas; siblings, John (Linda), Jeff (Dolly), Missy (Glen) Balsavich, Patrick (Cheryl), and Michael (Jennifer); mother-in-law, Joyce Rolnik; his good friend, Thomas Sargeant; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Thomas; and his father-in-law, Glenn Rolnik.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow, beginning at 6:00 PM with Pastor Dave Ford officiating. Cremation has taken place.
Services are in the care of Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 North Park Avenue, Fond du Lac, WI, 54935. Additional information and guestbook can be found at ueckerwitt.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.