Timothy B. “Tim” Tapplin, 51, of Eldorado, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, August 26, 2021. He was born on May 25, 1970, to Mike Tapplin and Beverly Hoefferle.

Tim was a 1988 graduate of Park Falls High School. On August 10, 1991, he married his high school sweetheart, Deanna Rolnik. Tim worked for many years as a machinist. He enjoyed riding his Harley, spending time with his family and beloved dogs, Gem and Griff.

Tim will be missed by his loving wife, Deanna; his daughter, Summer and son, Thomas; siblings, John (Linda), Jeff (Dolly), Missy (Glen) Balsavich, Patrick (Cheryl), and Michael (Jennifer); mother-in-law, Joyce Rolnik; his good friend, Thomas Sargeant; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Thomas; and his father-in-law, Glenn Rolnik.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow, beginning at 6:00 PM with Pastor Dave Ford officiating. Cremation has taken place.

Services are in the care of Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 North Park Avenue, Fond du Lac, WI, 54935. Additional information and guestbook can be found at ueckerwitt.com

To plant a tree in memory of Timothy Tapplin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments