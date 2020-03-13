Chequamegon High School will present the musical comedy “The Addams Family” School Edition on Friday and Saturday, March 20 and 21 at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday, March 22 at 2 p.m. All three performances will take place in the Chequamegon High School, Harry D. Frokjer Auditorium.
“The Addams Family” is based on a book by Marshall Brinkman and Rick Elice. Music and lyrics for the show are by Andrew Lippa. The characters are based on those created by Charles Addams.
“The Addams Family,” a comical feast that embraces the wackiness in every family, features an original story and it’s every father’s nightmare: Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family — a man her parents have never met. And if that wasn’t upsetting enough, Wednesday confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he’s never done before — keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on one fateful night when they host a dinner for Wednesday’s “normal” boyfriend and his parents.
Auditions for the musical were held in January and a very talented cast has been selected. The cast for the production includes students from grades 9-12. Members of the cast are as follows: Bradey Holman as Gomez Addams, Rachael Ress as Morticia Addams, Logan Walker as Uncle Fester, Mallori Zoesch as Wednesday Addams, Jeanna Scanlon as Grandma, Gabe Oswald as Pugsley Addams, Draven Ensor as Lurch, Michael Kirch as Mal Beineke, Josi Orr as Alice Beineke, Ian Oswald as Lucas Beineke, and as the ancestors: Grant Kief, Caitlyn Carlson, Serena Weber, Aiden Miesbauer, Liliana D’Amico, Fia Serene, Claudia Lasiowski, Abigail Herbst, Calvin Goodman, Daisha Dearhamer, Anna Wagner, Taylor Pritzl, Kramah Shomila, Madeline Bourgard, Janessa Chapman, Hannah Bartlett, Jasmine Schmidt, Ali Smith, Leah Wagner, Audrina Morris, and Anna Wolfe.
The musical is under the direction of Mark Donner. He is being assisted by Ann Kief, scenery painting; Angelina Wilson, assistant director, and choreography; Cindi Zoesch, costumes, and props; Kacey Hanson, program and publicity; Michelle Smith, tickets; Kyle Schmidt and John Baxter, set and prop construction; Thomas Mineau, Dylan Marose, and Eve Folstad are in charge of lighting and sound for the production.
Tickets are available from cast members from the high school office, the Glidden Campus office, and at both Forward Bank locations.
The musical has been entered to be a part of the Jerry Awards sponsored by the Overture Center located in Madison. The Jerry Awards, one of Wisconsin’s High School Musical Awards Programs, encourages, recognizes and honors excellence in high school musical theater. The program began in the 2009-10 school year as the Tommy Awards and was renamed in 2017-18 season to The Jerry Awards after philanthropist and arts supporter W. Jerome Frautschi. Educators and industry professionals review productions at more than 85 high schools in 30 counties around the state providing valuable feedback. The program elevates the importance of musical theater within high schools. (https://www.overture.org/programs/jerry-awards)
