Three individuals were arrested this week in connection with the 2018 drug overdose death of 36-year-old Jason Martin of Price County.
Martin was found unresponsive in the bathroom of his Town of Lake home Oct. 29, 2018. Law enforcement responding to the scene found a variety of items normally used for intravenous drug use, including syringes and a belt used as a tourniquet, and also found bruising on Martin’s arm consistent with an injection site, according to a criminal complaint.
Autopsy results from the Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire were released weeks later, revealing the cause of death was positional asphyxia, a condition that occurs when a person’s body position prevents them from proper respiration.
The autopsy report also identified heroin was a factor in Martin’s death, according to a criminal complaint.
Since then, local investigators have worked on the case for 17 months, eventually filing criminal complaints in Price County Court just this week, according to online court records.
Arrested April 21 and 22, each facing one count of a Class C felony for first-degree reckless homicide-party to a crime, were Jason L. Williams, 36, of Milwaukee; Alexis D. Boraas-Stueber, 24, of Park Falls; and Jacob D. Koerner, 27, of Butternut.
A Class C felony carries a fine of up to $100,000 or imprisonment not to exceed 40 years, or both.
According to statements made in court documents, Boraas-Stueber and Koerner are alleged to have purchased a small amount of heroin from Williams the evening of Oct. 28 in Wausau. Martin is alleged to have purchased some heroin from Boraas-Stueber and Koerner later that evening.
Price County Sheriff Brian Schmidt said Thursday the investigation into Martin’s death has involved a large number of resources, but it’s important it comes to a conclusion.
“There was a lot of time spent on this, a lot of personnel hours,” Schmidt said. “When you have a drug overdose, if there is a drug nexus to it, you have to work and see if there’s someone that’s held culpable.”
Schmidt said the case is an example of how drugs come into a community.
“We’re dealing with two individuals who are local, and a third party … who has connections beyond Price County. So we can see a path that starts to develop. You don’t just go to the pharmacy and get heroin or methamphetimine. These are things that someone has brought to our community."
Price County Judge Kevin Klein set a cash bond for Williams at $30,000. Boraas-Stueber had a cash bond set at $15,000, and Koerner had a cash bond set at $500 and a signature bond set at $4,500.
As of Thursday, only Koerner has an initial appearance scheduled, set for 10 a.m., June 30.
A statement released by the Sheriff’s Office Thursday said Koerner, Boraas-Stueber, and Williams may face additional charges related to the investigation. Schmidt also reminded the public those facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
