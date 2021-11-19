It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Thomas A. Teeters, 65. He walked through heavens gate on November 6, 2021, after a 25-month battle with glioblastoma, a rare brain cancer. He was surrounded by his loving wife, Connie, and sons Matt and Josh. Tom will always be remembered for his infectious smile, laughter, and dance moves (“The Tommy”). He was a devoted husband, father, father-in-law, grandpa/papa, and friend to many. He loved to hunt at Camp 9 in the fall, ice fish in the winter, and be on the pontoon with his friends and family during the summer.
Tom was born in Park Falls to Leo and Agnes (Rein) Teeters on January 25, 1956. He was the youngest of 10 children. On June 4, 1977 he married Connie Stelter in Park Falls. Tom spent 34 years as a salesman for Miller Beer with 17 of those years at Pritzl Beverage and retired in 2017.
Tom is survived by his wife, Connie of 44 years; son and daughter-in-law, Matthew and Britney Teeters of Katy, TX; son and daughter-in-law Joshua and Kristin Teeters of Lakeway, TX; granddaughter Grace Teeters; and grandsons Kaleb Teeters and JP Teeters. His grand loves brought him so much happiness.
He is further survived by brothers Rich, Ken (Judy), John (Paula), Dan (Kathy) and sisters Mary (Rich) and Carol (Pat); and many nephews, nieces, family, and friends.
His Mom and Dad, brothers Phillip, James, George, Jerry, sister-in-laws Jo, Mary, and Betty and Jean preceded Tom in death.
A Funeral mass will be held at Immaculate Conception Church in Butternut on Saturday, November 20th. Visitation will be at 10:00 am and mass at 11:30 am, with Fr. Jordan Neeck OPraem officiating.
We would like to thank everyone for the kind words and comfort over the past 2 years. We especially want to thank Marshfield Clinic Home Health and Hospice; you were our Angels on earth.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Marshfield Clinic Home Health and Hospice.
