Tammy Jo Scholz, 61, of Phillips, WI, passed unexpectedly on November 24, 2021. Tammy was born April 6, 1960, to Clarence and Marlene Scholz (Hohl) in Phillips, WI. She grew up in Phillips and graduated from Phillips High School in 1978. Tammy had many jobs throughout her life, but the ones she enjoyed the most and excelled at were those that allowed her to help others, as she loved nothing more than taking care of those that needed a little extra help. Whether it be serving food or a drink, or her time at the assisted living facilities in the area, she had a soft spot for those in need and she was always willing to go that extra mile to give the help needed while keeping their pride intact.
Tammy loved to cook and feed people. She was in her element when she was cooking for large groups and she was always there with a dish to pass or a hand to lend. She will be missed by many, but none more than her family.
She is survived by her son, Andy; her significant other, Gary Lynch; siblings, Tim (Michelle), Scott, and David (Tara) of Phillips, WI, Sue (Scott) Hopperdietzel of Catawba, WI, and Dawn (Rick) Schumacher of Stillwater, MN; two grandchildren; and twelve nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Marlene Scholz; and her grandparents, Emmanuel and Viola Scholz.
A celebration of Life gathering will be held at Northern Lights, Phillips, WI, on December 18, 2021 at 2pm. Heindl-Nimsgern Funeral Home is assisting the family.
