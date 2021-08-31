Susan Gail Badger - retired USAF, 70, of Phillips, passed away on August 24, 2021. Susan was born on October 19, 1950, to Norman and Bonnie Nielsen.
Her community and church family were a comfort she took joy in and will be missed by all who grew to know her.
She is survived by her siblings, Scott (Wanda) Nielsen and Shawn (Jay) Monteggia; and her children, Shane Thompson, Kami Blissard, and Nichole Reid.
Susan is preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Keith.
A Celebration of Life was held on August 28, 2021, at Cornerstone Community Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to The Gideons International at www.sendtheword.org, Samaritan's Purse at www.samaritanspurse.org, or the Tunnel to Towers Foundation at t2t.org. Heindl-Nimsgern Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.