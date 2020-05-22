Construction on Highway 13 between Mellen and Park Falls in Ashland County is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, May 26.
The $3.5 million project includes:
• Replacing and lining culverts between Morse Road in the town of Morse and Jefferson Avenue in Mellen.
• Overlaying the deck of the bridge over the railroad tracks and Bad River northwest of Morse Road.
Construction is scheduled to be completed by October.
During construction, motorists can expect one-lane driving conditions with width restrictions and temporary traffic signals or flagging operations. In addition, two detour routes will be maintained for approximately three weeks, beginning in early July, while contractors replace culvert pipes:
Car will detour on Highway 77 and Highway GG.
Trucks will detour on Highway 77, Highway 63 and Highway 2 from the west and Highway 182, Highway 47 and Highway 51 from the east.
Information provided by state Department of Transportation.
