MADISON, Wis. (AP) — State regulators have extended a ban on utility disconnections during the coronavirus pandemic in Wisconsin.
The Public Service Commission voted 2-1 Thursday to continue a moratorium on shutoffs until Oct. 1. That will temporarily prevent more than 93,000 customer from losing their utility service next month.
A PSC survey of nearly 200 utilities shows about a third of Wisconsin's 1.4 million households are behind on their utility bills. In comparison, 13% of residential customers were behind in April of the two previous years.
Chairwoman Rebecca Valcq said utility service remains critical to public health, the State Journal reported.
"If we disconnect customers and send them out to places to congregate … in order to stay cool, or they lose the ability to maintain hygiene, that to me outweighs the ability to pay and the fact that the unemployment rate is getting better," Valcq said. "We're not going to get through this if we don't start acting like adults. We have to start following the guidelines if we want to get out of this crisis."
Last month the PSC voted to extend the ban to Sept. 1. The commission will discuss the moratorium again on Sept. 17.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.