Stan from Stan's Auto Salvage (Stanley P. Mindock), 72, of Phillips, WI, died of complications of COVID-19 on October 12, 2021, at the Marshfield Medical Center in Weston. He was born to Andrew and Theresia Mindock in Phillips, WI, on September 9, 1949.
Stan was very proud of attending school in Lugerville. He also attended Phillips High School before driving a milk truck and working in the woods. He married Kay Ruud and had one son, Brent. While he was working at Lionite, he started his auto business from scratch that he owned and operated for 43 years. He worked both jobs for over 15 years before committing full time to his auto salvage business. After his divorce, he remarried Judy Rabusitz in 1984. With Judy's two children, Julie and James, they completed their family of five. Stan enjoyed fishing, hunting, and towing. He loved his dogs, especially Fritz who was supposed to be Judy's dog. They enjoyed going for motorcycle rides together. He was very passionate about his business and the community that he served.
Stan is survived by his wife of 37 years, Judy; children, Brent (Kathy) Mindock, Julie (Harley) DeLaskey, and James Rabusitz; grandchildren, Jaegar and Sawyer Haubert and Tanner Mindock, Hunter and Parker Anderson; sisters, Marie, Dorothy, Elaine and their families; and many other friends and family.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Carl.
Due to COVID-19, there will be no services at this time. Heindl-Nimsgern Funeral home is assisting the family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.