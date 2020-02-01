The Sherman Snowshoe Shuffle will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, with all proceeds raised going to the Sherman first responders.
Snowshoers will meet at the Sherman Town Hall located off Highway 182 in Springstead, and head out on an approximately 5K trail where they can proceed at their own pace. Unofficial times will be available. To borrow a pair of snowshoes, participants must pre-register by contacting Tracy at tracylmurrin@gmail.com or 715-583-4477.
Prizes will be given away after the shuffle, and a chili lunch will be served for a free-will donation.
Early registration for the shuffle is $20, and registration on the day of the event is $25.
