Wisconsin allows people to vote absentee for any reason. Request absentee ballots now for the April 7 presidential primary and election for state Supreme Court and local offices at myvote.wi.gov.
Voters must request the ballot by 5 p.m. on the Thursday before the election — in this case by April 2. The site allows them to track their ballot so they can know when the clerk has mailed it to them.
Voters can also sign up for ballots for other 2019 elections, such as the May 18 special election for U.S. Congress 7th District.
Voters can also email or fax their local clerk to request an absentee ballot by 5 p.m. the Thursday before the election. A directory of clerks is available on the Elections Commission’s website.
To request a ballot by mail, voters can download a form from the Elections Commission’s website and send it to their clerk. The clerk must receive the application by 5 p.m. on the Thursday before the election.
Absentee voters must provide a photo ID to get a ballot. They can do this by sending their clerk a copy of their ID, submitting a photo of it through myvote.wi.gov or showing it in person.
Acceptable IDs include Wisconsin driver’s licenses, state ID cards, military IDs, passports, tribal IDs, veterans IDs, certificates of naturalization and certain college IDs if the student also provides separate proof of enrollment.
Those who vote by mail must fill out their ballot in the presence of an adult witness.
Witnesses are not supposed to view the voter’s selections but must sign a certificate and provide their address.
The ballot will not be counted without the signature of the voter, the signature of the witness and the address of the witness.
Online requests and faxes must be sent by 5 p.m. on April 2.
Mailed requests must be received by 5 p.m. on April 2.
Absentee ballots must be returned to clerks by 8 p.m. on election day.
Absentee ballots must be returned by mail or in person. They can’t be returned by email or fax.
Voters can also stop at their local municipal office or call their clerk to get their ballot.
