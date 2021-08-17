Sherrie Hershey, 75, of Phillips, died on August 14, 2021, in the loving care of the staff of Aspirus Pleasant View Nursing Home and Marshfield Medical Center Home Health & Hospice.
Sherrie was born in Chicago, Illinois, on June 22, 1946, to Elmer and Kathleen Bushor. In her early years, she worked for Nabisco, then found her true passion, caring for the developmentally disabled. She worked for the Association for Individual Development for many years. After moving to Wisconsin, she worked at the Development Center in Phillips. She retired from Copps Food Center after working in the deli and bakery. In her free time, she enjoyed TV and movies – especially musicals, and writing.
She is survived by sons, Raymie and Erik Hershey; daughter, Nichole (Chris) Johnson of Phillips. She is also survived by 4 granddaughters, Angelikah, Amber, Alexandra, and Raven; and 5 great-grandchildren.
Sherrie is preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Sandra and Susan; and brother, Steven.
No services are planned at this time. Heindl-Nimsgern Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.