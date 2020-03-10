A person from Pierce County with a confirmed case of coronavirus was at the Destination Imagination competition in Osceola last weekend, the same event that Shell Lake students from grades 3-12 attended.
“Out of an overabundance of caution we are communicating this to you today,” Shell Lake School Superintendent David Bridenhagen said in a statement on Tuesday morning, March 10. “We are unaware of any confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the Shell Lake School District.”
Bridenhagen and Osceola Superintendent Mark Luebker both said in their statements, “According to guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, spending time in the same indoor environment as persons known to have COVID-19 is considered to represent a low risk of exposure to the virus. While the risk to others is considered low, we cannot know for sure that there is absolutely no risk.”
“We recognize this may cause anxiety among our families and we will do our best to address your concerns,” Bridenhagen said. “We are committed to ensuring students are supported with love, compassion, and care.”
Osceola schools, in consultation with the Polk County Health Department and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, decided to cancel school and all activities on Tuesday so recommended cleaning can take place.
“We will continue to coordinate with public health authorities to ensure that our actions align with best practices to ensure the safety of our students and staff,” Luebker said.
Updates from both schools will be posted on their websites.
“Again, we want to express our appreciation for your continued flexibility, patience, and understanding,” Luebker said in his statement. “We care deeply about all Osceola students, families, and staff and will continue to share information and decisions as promptly as possible. Thank you for your care for one another and yourselves during this time.”
The CDC suggests the following: While the immediate risk of this new virus is believed to be low at this time, everyone can do their part to help respond to this emerging public health threat:
> It is currently influenza and respiratory disease season. The CDC recommends getting a flu vaccine, taking everyday preventive actions to help stop the spread of germs, and taking flu antivirals if prescribed.
> Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when coughing or sneezing – throw the tissue away immediately after you use it. If a tissue is not available, cough or sneeze into your inside elbow area.
> Wash your hands often with soap and water, especially after you cough or sneeze. If you are not near water, use an alcohol-based (60% to 95%) hand sanitizer.
> Avoid close contact with people who are sick. When you are sick, keep your distance from others to protect them from getting sick.
> If you get flu-like symptoms, stay home from school, work, and social gatherings to prevent others from getting ill. If you have a fever of 100 degrees or above, you should stay home. Your fever should be gone for a full 24 hours, without using fever-reducing mcation, before returning to work.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.