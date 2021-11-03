Park Falls Police Sgt. Robert Zoubek has been selected to receive the 2021 Law Enforcement Hero Award, announced the City of Park Falls and Police Department last week.
Zoubek is receiving this award for his courageous role in the saving of three human lives from a structure fire in the City of Park Falls on May 31, despite having no personal protection gear to wear. At 12:08 a.m., Zoubek was dispatched to the apartment building. It was found the fire started on the second floor, where he encountered heavy smoke. He woke two occupants in one of four apartments and advised them of the fire that was only 30 feet from their door.
He ran back downstairs, overcome by smoke inhalation, then returned upstairs and made contact with another, elderly tenant whose apartment was even closer to the fire and had no idea. Zoubek assisted this man out of the building.
One apartment was so engulfed in fire that it was impossible to enter that dwelling. The tenant who resided in that apartment was unaccounted for, though her car was parked outside, giving the appearance the tenant may still be in the building. Although sick from smoke inhalation, Zoubek remained on the scene and made numerous phone calls in an attempt to locate the missing tenant. He made contact with her by telephone and found she was safely out of the area. After it was determined all people made it out of the building safely, Zoubek went to the hospital for treatment.
When informed that he would be the recipient of this award, Zoubek immediately expressed concern that he should not be receiving this award alone. He was assisted on-scene that evening by Price County Sheriff’s Deputies Joel Eder and Sean Peterson. All three officers selflessly risked their lives that night to protect the occupants of the building.
This award is being presented by the First Responders Children’s Foundation. Each year, the foundation presents a Public Service Hero Award to a member of each first responder category: police officers, firefighters, paramedics/EMTs, nurses, medical personnel and 911 dispatchers.
While the foundation believes all three officers are deserving of this award, only one officer per year is selected to receive the award. Zoubek happened to be the first officer to arrive on-scene and enter the burning building. Zoubek is receiving this award on behalf of all area first responders who were willing to make the ultimate sacrifice that night and on any given call.
Zoubek was honored on Wednesday, Oct. 27, at City Winery at Hudson River Park in New York, N.Y. This is the eve of National First Responders Day.
The Police Department also recognizes many others in their courageous response on May 31, including Zoubek, Eder, Peterson, the Price County Sheriff’s Office dispatch center, Park Falls Fire and Rescue, Fifield Fire Department, Park Falls Ambulance Service and Department of Public Works, Price County Emergency Management and Red Cross.
“We are grateful that on this given night that human life was preserved, and no person sustained significant injuries,” said Police Chief Jerry Ernst.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.