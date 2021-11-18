The Marshfield Medical Center-Park Falls Auxiliary (formerly the Flambeau Hospital Auxiliary) again approved giving $6,000 in scholarships to individuals going into or futhering a medical career.
Seven complete applications were received this year, and the Scholarship Committee gave out seven scholarships in 2021. Local winners were Abigail Brown, Michelle Hecimovich, Jessica Roush, Bailee Scharp and Jessica Withey.
Abigail Brown
Abigail Brown graduated from Butternut High School in 2016. She completed her bachelor of science in communications sciences and disorders with a minor in music at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point in May 2020. She is now a second-year graduate student at UWSP pursuing a master of science in speech language pathology.
This fall, she began a clinical rotation at the Marshfield Clinic in Stevens Point, along with facilitating an aphasia support group and seeing clients at the UWSP Speech, Language and Hearing Clinic. During the spring semester, she will extern in a medical setting and graduate in May 2022. After graduation, she would like to work with the adult population as a medical speech language pathologist.
Michelle Hecimovich
Michelle Hecimovich, formerly of Park Falls, is currently an occupational therapy graduate student at UW-La Crosse, completing her final 12-week Level II field work rotation this fall at a children’s hospital. She aspires to become a pediatric occupational therapist upon graduation at the end of this year.
Jessica Roush
Jessica Roush graduated from Phillips High School in 2020. She is now a sophomore at UW-La Crosse majoring in exercise and sport science on the physical therapy pre-profesional track.
Bailee Scharp
Bailee Scharp is a 2015 Chequamegon High School graduate. In May 2019, Scharp graduated from UW-La Crosse with a bachelor’s degree in biology.
Scharp is currently in the College of Chiropractic at Northwestern Health Sciences University in Bloomington, Minn. She will graduate in December 2022 as a doctor of chiropractic.
Scharp recently received her white coat, which symbolizes the transition from classroom instruction to clinical experience. After graduation, she plans to return to Wisconsin to start her chiropractor career.
Jessica Withey
Jessica Withey graduated from Park Falls High School in 2009, where she was co-valedictorian. Withey is currently a fourth-year medical student at Ross University School of Medicine. She is active with the oncology tumor board and ongoing breast cancer research while finishing up her last months of medical school at Mt. Sinai Hospital in Chicago.
Withey applied for an internal medicine residency and will start July 2022.
Withey earned her bachelor of science degree in biochemistry and sociology from Loras College in Dubuque, Iowa, earning dean’s list and cum laude honors.
The Marshfield Medical Center Auxiliary is able to give scholarships with the help of membership dues, proceeds from the Auxiliary Thrift Store in Park Falls and more.
