Individuals who will soon be eligible for Medicare are invited to learn how Medicare plans offered by Security Health Plan of Wisconsin, Inc., can help them afford and receive the highest quality health care and services.
Free Medicare seminars are being held in February and March in multiple locations in north-central Wisconsin. These seminars provide important information for individuals who will soon turn 65 years of age, or have become eligible for Medicare for other reasons.
Security Health Plan’s Medicare options include Medicare Advantage HMO plans, Secure Saver Medicare Medical Savings Accounts, and Medicare Supplements.
At the seminars, Security Health Plan representatives will discuss the advantages of each plan type and explain when people are allowed to enroll, what is and is not covered, plan premiums and out-of-pocket costs. Area seminars are scheduled for Monday, Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the Hotel Chequamegon (101 Lake Shore Drive West) in Ashland; Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m., 1 p.m., and 5:30 p.m. in Conference Room 1 at the Marshfield Clinic Minocqua Center in Minocqua; and on Wednesday, March 11 at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at AJ’s Bar and Dining in Park Falls.
Register for a seminar online at www.securityhealth.org/seminar. Security Health Plan also offers appointments for personal consultations at its Answer Center, located within the Marshfield Clinic in Minocqua. Those interested may also call Security Health Plan to register for a seminar, request an appointment or get more information about Medicare plans at 720-572-1769.
