The Price County Highway Department announced Tuesday afternoon it would impose temporary weight restrictions on various county trunk highways effective at 12:01 p.m. on Friday, March 6.
The temporary restrictions for county highways are set at 6 tons per axle, a maximum of 18 tons gross.
Signs will be placed at various intersections advising the public that weight restrictions are in effect on that specific highway.
The restrictions are for county trunk highways only. Any weight restrictions on state, city, village, or town roads are managed by each individual municipality. Special concessions may be made on a case by case basis through the issuance of a single or multiple trip permit.
Additionally, County Highway A from U.S. 8 to Park Street in the Village of Prentice has been added to the restricted highways this year. Overweight vehicles can access the Village of Prentice via County Highway X to County Highway A.
A map showing restricted routes, as well as permitting information can be found online at www.co.price.wi.us/202/Highway-Department or by calling 715-339-3081.
