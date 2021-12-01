Phillips High School on Thursday named Olivia Schork and Julian Ellingen as the two Students of the Quarter for the first quarter of the 2021-22 academic year.
Olivia Schork is a senior and the daughter of Debbie Blaney. She enjoys art club, drawing, her crystal collection and a vintage camera collection.
Schork said she is not sure why the staff chose her as a student of the quarter. She felt it may be because she likes talking with everyone in the school office. She said that her favorite part of high school is hanging out with the teachers.
Julian Ellingen is a sophomore and the son of Eddie and Kaitlyn Ellingen. He enjoys mock trial, quiz bowl, cross country and track.
Ellingen said he feels the staff chose him as a student of the quarter because of his good effort and positive contributions to most everyone he meets. He said his favorite part of high school are the extra curricular activities he is in because that’s where he found friends who share a lot of common interests.
