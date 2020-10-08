Both Phillips and Chequamegon school districts have decided to publicly release the number of staff and students who have tested positive for the virus and/or are currently quarantined.
As of Monday, Phillips School District had one member of staff and two students who had tested positive for the virus. There were 10 members of staff and 58 students currently quarantined.
Phillips School District has 743 students, 686 of which are attending classes in person. The district has 132 members of staff.
On Monday, Chequamegon School District had one student and two members of staff who had tested positive for COVID-19. There were five members of staff and 22 students in quarantine.
Chequamegon has 688 students, 597 of which are attending classes in person. The district has 139 members of staff.
