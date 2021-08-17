Ruth H. Radlinger, 100, of Merrill, passed away on Monday, August 9, 2021, while residing at Pine Crest Nursing Home.
Ruth was born July 24, 1921, in Park Falls, daughter of the late William and Ella (Schalefke) Oesterreich. She married Roman Radlinger on January 3, 1940, at St. Anthony’s Rectory in Park Falls. He preceded her in death on June 8, 2013. Ruth assisted her husband at Radlinger Oil Company as a bookkeeper. Ruth was the former owner and operator of Park City Liquor in Merrill, and she also owned and operated a dress shop, first in Minocqua then moving the shop to Tomahawk. To say the least, Ruth was an avid bowler throughout Merrill and the state of Wisconsin. She was the secretary of the Merrill Women’s Bowling Association for many years. She organized the Merrill couples Doghouse tournament at Les & Jim’s and was the co-founder of the Northeastern Wisconsin Non-Pro Tournament and originated the State Seniors Bowling tournament. Ruth was instrumental in helping create the Channel 7 Ladies and Men’s Pinbuster tournaments annually held throughout central Wisconsin. Ruth was a charter member of the State 600 Club. In 1994, Ruth was recognized for bowling in 50 state tournaments. She was the first bowler to be inducted into the Merrill Bowling Hall of Fame. Ruth received the Wisconsin Women Bowling Writers President’s Award and was honored for her 25 years of service as the Merrill WBA secretary-treasurer. Raised on a golf course in Park Falls, Ruth could be found on the golf course during the summer months. After retirement Ruth and Roman enjoyed traveling.
Ruth is survived by three daughters, Judith Shrock, Mary Matz, and Leah (Tom) Juhlke, all of Merrill; 6 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; and 4 great great grandchildren. Besides her parents and husband, Ruth is preceded in death by her son in law, James Shrock; and 2 brothers, Vernon, and Billy.
The Funeral Liturgy for Ruth H. Radlinger will begin at 12 Noon, Friday August 13, 2021, at the Taylor-Stine Funeral Home, Merrill. Deacon Jim Arndt will officiate. Entombment will follow in Merrill Memorial Park Mausoleum. Visitation will begin at 10:00AM on Friday at the funeral home.
