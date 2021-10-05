Roger W. Moller passed away at the age of 86.
With his family by his side at the Park Manor Nursing Home, Roger Moller peacefully passed away, undoubtedly, making a grand entrance as he entered eternal life on October 1, 2021, in the early morning.
Roger was born on March 31, 1935 and was raised in Park Falls by his grandmother Mary Horalek. He attended Lymantown school and graduated from the Lincoln High School in 1954. After graduation, he joined the Air Force, and then returned to Park Falls after serving his country. Roger married Nancy Hoefferle on December 1, 1962, and proudly built a family of four. He also became an active member of the American Legion Post 182. He worked at the Park Falls Paper Mill for many years until he retired. While working at the paper mill, he also had the pleasure of coaching the Flambeau Hospital slow pitch girls’ softball team. After retirement from the Paper Mill, he worked for Park Pharmacy for a few years.
Roger had numerous hobbies including fishing, playing cards, taking long car rides through the country, having coffee with his friends at local restaurants, visiting workers at local businesses, and volunteering for American Legion community services. He especially took great pride in running the 4th of July Event with his daughter, Legion members, and community volunteers. Roger enjoyed people and treasured spending time with his family and friends. The foundation of his gentle and humorous existence consisted of spreading laughter, love, and kindness to everyone around him. Roger had a strong faith in God and in mankind. He believed that we can all bring a little piece of Heaven to Earth by simply loving one another, embracing the power of a smile, and creating genuine happiness for others.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy; his son, Bill (significant other, Laura); his daughter, Stacie (John) Mollman; his four grandsons: Trevor, Trey, Tristen, and Tryg Mollman; his dog, Taffy, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his grandmother, Mary Horalek; his mother, Ann F. Shaw; his adoptive parents and aunt & uncle: Mary and Al Moller; his Uncles Bill, Frank and Laddie Horalek; his Aunt Vlasta; his father and mother-in-law, Rudolph and Margaret Hoefferle; his brother-in-laws Clarence and Gerry Hoefferle; his brother-in-law Jim Ketterl; his sister-in-laws, Margaret Leitl and Shirley Bourgard, and several other beloved family members.
Funeral services will be held at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church on Saturday, October 16th at 11:00am. Deacon Chet Ball will officiate. Military honors will follow under the auspices of the Park Falls American Legion Post.
Visitation will be held on Saturday at the church from 10:00am until the hour of the service.
Interment will take place at Nola Cemetery in Park Falls.
Birch Street Funeral Service is assisting the family.
