Robert M. Nealey, 67, of Inver Grove Heights, MN (formerly of Butternut), passed away on November 4, 2021 at Good Samaritan Society, Inver Grove Heights. Robb was born in Milwaukee on August 10, 1954. At age 5, he moved to Butternut. He attended Butternut School and graduated from Butternut High School.
He is survived by his wife; Diane, two sons; Daniel Nealey (Cris) of Allenton and Robbie Nealey (Katrina) of Hartford; his mother, Darlene Linsmeyer of Butternut, 4 brothers; Bruce Nealey of Owen, Brice (Cindy) Nealey of DePere, Larry (Robin) Linsmeyer of Butternut and Dennis (Lynn) Linsmeyer of Janesville, 2 sisters; Nancy Nealey of Wausau and Carol (Dave) Niehoff of Fifield; special friend, Scotty Brown (Kathy) of Richfield ; his mother-in-law, Beverly Krech of Inver Grove Heights; his brother-in-law, Dale Krech of Inver Grove Heights, his aunt; Rose Jacobs of Tabor City, NC, 4 grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles, cousins and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his birth father, Brice Nealey in 1960 and his Dad, Bob Linsmeyer in 2000.
There will be a Celebration of Life for Robert on November 20th from 1:00PM-5:00PM at “The Grove”, Agenda Rd, Butternut, WI.
