Robert "Bob" G. Bodenhagen, 75, of Ogema, passed away on October 11, 2021, at his home. Bob was born on October 8, 1946, in Burlington, WI, to Edwin and Sotiria (Romas) Bodenhagen.
He was a member of the Bethany Lutheran Church in Catawba, and was currently serving on the church council and has been for many years. Bob spent his time faming, gardening, hunting, traveling, and enjoying the outdoors. He also enjoyed spending time with his friends, family, and grandchildren. In his younger years, he spent time working with horses and liked the excitement of being social.
He is survived by his children, Richard (Barbara) Bodenhagen, Jon Bodenhagen, Becky (Kevin) Stein, and James (April Eberhart) Bodenhagen; grandchildren, John and Michael Burr, Brooke and Saige Stein, Sabrina, Danielle, Josephine, and James Bodenhagen.
Bob is preceded in death by his parents, Edwin and Sotiria; sister, Susan Severson; and granddaughter, Evelynn Rose.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on October 23, 2021, at Bethany Lutheran Church, W9256 US Highway 8, Catawba, WI, 54515, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. prior to services. Inurnment will be in Catawba Cemetery. Heindl-Nimsgern Funeral Home is assisting the family.
