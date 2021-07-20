Rob Thomas “Buck” Michalski, age 60, of Park Falls, formerly of Eagle River, passed away peacefully July 12, 2021 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born on March 1, 1961 in Park Falls, the son of Thomas and Nola (Habeck) Michalski. He was a graduate of Park Falls High School and after earning his Associate Degree worked as a Field Service Engineer for Abbott Laboratories. He was an avid outdoorsman and sportsman who enjoyed fishing, hunting, trapping and watching the Bucks, Brewers, and Packers. Rob was known to many as “Uncle Buck” and will be sadly missed.
He is survived by his parents Tom and Nola Michalski of Park Falls, Grandma Susie Habeck of Park Falls, (4) siblings: Rory (Michele) Michalski of Butternut, Rochelle (Al) Cummings of Phillips, Rebecca (Roger) Powell of Eagle River, and Rene (Patrick) Schienebeck of Park Falls. Nephews: Nolan Schwartzbauer, Cole, Carson, and Caden Powell, Mark and Charlie Cummings, Cooper Michalski, Andrew and Robert Schienebeck; nieces: Autumn Michalski and Bella Schienebeck. and many aunts, uncles, and other relatives and special friends.
He was preceded in death by maternal and paternal grandparents as well as his brother in law Brett Megal.
Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life which will take place on Sunday August 1, 2021 at Northern Pines Resort in Butternut, WI from 11:00am until 2:00pm.
Birch Street Funeral Service is assisting the family.
