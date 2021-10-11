Richard Washa, 78, of Phillips, WI, passed away on September 30, 2021. Richard was born in 1943. He went to basic training in 1964, and spent 27-31yrs in the Army National Guard, garnering several accolades for honoring code and conduct. He was very proud of his time in the service.
Over the years, he was a truck driver, worked in the woods, and at the mill in Phillips, WI. When he retired, he enjoyed visiting friends and going to the stock car races at the Ashland and Rice Lake racetracks. He also thoroughly enjoyed reading westerns by his favorite author, William Johnstone. He spent some time with the amazing staff at Lakeside Villa and made a few friends there as well. He was a hardworking father and grandfather and watching his now adult grandsons grow up made him happy. He will be greatly missed.
He is survived by 2 sons and a daughter, a sister in Phillips, and a brother in Prentice.
Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Heindl-Nimsgern Funeral Home is assisting the family.
